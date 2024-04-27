Broncos trade up in 4th round for Bo Nix teammate

The Denver Broncos made a trade with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday morning to take a wide receiver from Oregon in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Denver selected Troy Franklin with the 102nd overall pick.

"I just wanted to get my name called. It's a blessed feeling," Franklin stated in a press conference call after his selection. "The Broncos gave me a chance to go out there and showcase my talent and do whatever I need to do to help the team."

Franklin just finished his junior year with the Fighting Ducks. He started two years as a wideout and received All-Pac 12 and All-America honors last season. He averaged more than 100 yards receiving per game that year and caught 14 touchdown passes.

Troy Franklin of the Oregon Ducks runs after the catch against the Washington Huskies during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 1, 2023 in Las Vegas. Ric Tapia / Getty Images

Franklin measured 6-foot-1 and 176 pounds and ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in early March.

The Broncos chose Bo Nix, Franklin's quarterback during last season, with the team's first-round draft pick.

RELATED Denver Broncos select quarterback Bo Nix with No. 12 pick in first round of NFL Draft

It is very great to be back with my guy who I played with in college," Franklin said.

Franklin caught passes from Nix during a workout for Broncos coaches last month.

"We have a lot of player-led stuff that goes on at Oregon," Franklin said. "We had a lot of time where me and Bo Nix and receivers, tight ends and just the whole offensive unit would just make sure we're walking through stuff. We're passing the ball, just running routes on there. Making sure our connection was right. Just trying to hone in, making sure that we're on the same page and getting things done."

Franklin said he and Nix spoke previously discussed being drafted by the same team, but have not spoken at length with one another during the draft.

Being in the same huddle will change that.

Troy Franklin of the University of Oregon participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

To get in position to draft Franklin, the Broncos traded to Seattle their original fourth-round pick (121st), the first of their three fifth-round picks (126th), and their sixth-round pick (207th). They received a seventh-round pick (235th) from the Seahawks.

Following the trade, the Broncos have four picks left in the 2024 Draft - Nos. 145 and 147 in the fifth round, and Nos. 235 and 237 in the seventh round.

Franklin was projected as a second-round draft pick by several draft prognosticators.

Sandwiched between the Oregon teammates is Utah linebacker Jonah Elliss, whom the Broncos selected in the third round.