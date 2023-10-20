Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich will miss Sunday's game against Green Bay Packers due to hamstring

The Denver Broncos ruled tight end Greg Dulcich out for Sunday against the Green Bay Packers due to hamstring injury.

Dulcich was ruled questionable last week against the Kansas City Chiefs after was officially activated off of IR. Dulcich recorded one catch against the Chiefs.

Greg Dulcich of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field before the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

After the Broncos Week 1 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, Dulcich was put on the IR list after suffering a hamstring injury.