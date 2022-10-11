Broncos slip into lower third of CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings

Following a tough loss at home to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, the Broncos now find themselves in the lower third of the latest NFL Power Rankings from CBS Sports.

Indianapolis Colts Running Back Phillip Lindsay gets around Denver Broncos Safety Caden Sterns (30) and Denver Broncos Linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6 at Empower Field at Mile High. Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A lot of the blame for the loss that dropped Denver to 2-3 can be placed on the shoulders of starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

"Can you believe Russell Wilson is leading this anemic offense? He has been bad this year, and the question is whether he can fix it," John Breech of CBS Sports wrote in the Week 6 rankings.

In Breech's rankings the Broncos have fallen 3 places and now land at No. 21.

Following Thursday's game, some other CBS Sports writers said Wilson "operated like one of the most uncomfortable, inaccurate starters in the NFL."

"Gone was almost any inclination to push the ball downfield. ... Gone was most pocket awareness, hence the four sacks, absorbed at inopportune times. And gone was the clutch decision-making, with Russ most egregiously forcing two throws -- one deep, one in the end zone -- that wound up picked," Cody Benjamin and Jeff Kerr wrote on Friday.

Denver will now travel to California to face their AFC West opponent the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The 3-2 Chargers are currently listed at No. 13 in the power rankings.