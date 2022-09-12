Watch CBS News
Local News

Broncos safety Justin Simmons welcomes passengers to DIA

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Broncos safety Justin Simmons welcomes passengers to DIA
Broncos safety Justin Simmons welcomes passengers to DIA 00:30

The spirit of the Orange and Blue is alive at Denver International Airport. Passengers aboard the terminal train will hear a familiar Denver Broncos voice. 

justin-simmons-dia-train-43sot-transfer-frame-101.jpg
DIA

Broncos safety Justin Simmons will welcome passengers on the train to the gates. 

justin-simmons-dia-train-43sot-transfer-frame-183.jpg
DIA

"Welcome to Denver. This is Justin Simmons, All-Pro Safety with your Denver Broncos. We have the greatest fans in the league and I'm proud to play in this amazing sports town. See you on the field and go Broncos!"

The messages are heard by 100,000+ passengers every day, according to DIA.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 4:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.