Broncos safety Justin Simmons welcomes passengers to DIA

The spirit of the Orange and Blue is alive at Denver International Airport. Passengers aboard the terminal train will hear a familiar Denver Broncos voice.

Broncos safety Justin Simmons will welcome passengers on the train to the gates.

"Welcome to Denver. This is Justin Simmons, All-Pro Safety with your Denver Broncos. We have the greatest fans in the league and I'm proud to play in this amazing sports town. See you on the field and go Broncos!"

The messages are heard by 100,000+ passengers every day, according to DIA.