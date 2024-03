Broncos release safety Justin Simmons after 8 seasons; community impact, legacy here to stay After eight seasons, the Denver Broncos have decided to part ways with star safety Justin Simmons. The 30-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler safety was named second-team All-Pro four times during his time with the Broncos, generating 604 tackles, 64 pass deflections and 30 interceptions, the most by any player over the past eight seasons.