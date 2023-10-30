Broncos played "Shake It Off" as Travis Kelce and the Chiefs left the field Sunday

The Broncos played a Taylor Swift song in their stadium as the Chiefs left the field Sunday following their first loss in Denver in the Patrick Mahomes era. It was what the Associated Press called an "obvious troll" of Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and his romance with the pop superstar.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Empower Field At Mile High on July 14. Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

To the disappointment of many Swifties in the Centennial State, Swift didn't make the trip to Colorado to watch the Chiefs lose to the Broncos. That could be because she's preparing for the restart of her "Eras Tour." The wildly popular tour made a stop in Denver over the summer, selling out two nights at Empower Field at Mile High.

The defending Super Bowl champions lost to the Broncos on Sunday for the first time since September 2015 by a score of 24-9. Mahomes struggled mightily in the game, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns. Afterwards the star quarterback said "It's the worst I felt walking out of the stadium." There's no telling if the flu symptoms he was feeling or "Shake It Off" playing on the loudspeakers contributed to that.

Travis Kelce of the Chiefs walks off the field after losing to the Broncos. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Kelce had 58 receiving yards on six catches, a much less impressive outing than last week when the tight end had a career high 12 catches and 172 receiving yards.

CBS Sports gave the Broncos an A grade for their performance on the field, with John Breech writing "it was mostly thanks to a nearly perfect performance from Denver's defense."

"The Broncos forced five turnovers and Denver was able to score 17 points off of those and that was the difference in the game." wrote Breech, who also handed down a B grade after last week's win over the Packers.

A fan at the Broncos-Chiefs game at hoped that Taylor Swift would show to see Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Broncos are now 1-12 in games against Mahomes.

The Eras Tour resumes in South America on Nov. 9. Swift will play several concerts in Argentina and Brazil.