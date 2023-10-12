The last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs, Star Wars was the No. 1 movie in America

A Few More Minutes with Mark Schlereth

A Few More Minutes with Mark Schlereth

A Few More Minutes with Mark Schlereth

It's been 2,949 days since the Denver Broncos last beat the Kansas City Chiefs. They have a chance to end that streak this week when they travel to Arrowhead Stadium for Thursday Night Football.

Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

But what did life in the United States look like when that happened?

Barack Obama was still President of the United States

A gallon of gas cost $2.37

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was the #1 movie in the United States, followed by "Jurassic World," "Furious 7," and "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

"Can't Feel My Face" by The Weeknd was the top song in the United States

Queen Elizabeth II had just celebrated her 63rd year and 217th day on the British throne, becoming the longest-serving monarch in British history and longest-serving head of state in any nation in modern history.

The Broncos would go on to win Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers, following a 12-4 season. Von Miller was named Super Bowl MVP. Quarterback Peyton Manning retired shortly after the victory.

The Broncos have failed to make the playoffs since, and have not reached .500 in any season since 2016.