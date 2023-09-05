Watch CBS News
Broncos fans get ready for the home opener by sporting their orange logos

Broncos fans are getting ready for this weekend's season home opener by sporting their orange logos. To help everyone get in the spirit, the team stenciled the Broncos logo onto vehicles on Tuesday. 

They also handed out yard signs encouraging everyone to "Paint the Town Orange." Miles was there as well, spraying the orange paint onto car windows. 

Broncos fans are a hearty bunch who are excited for the season and hope to see their team in the playoffs. 

The Broncos take on longtime rivals the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m. on CBS Colorado.  

First published on September 5, 2023 / 3:44 PM

