Broncos fans debrief after rough season: 'I couldn't have been more disappointed'

On fan appreciation day at Empower Field, Denver Broncos fans had a hard time finding words to describe the 2022 season.

"It's been interesting," said Kevin Muniz.

"Uh well, it was a little disappointing," Gavin Denahy

"I couldn't have been more disappointed," said Broncos super fan Mile High Prophet.

It was also the last game of the season, and while fans say they were optimistic in September, in the end the team didn't live up to their expectations. Especially former head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

"I had high hopes for him I didn't work out," said Muniz.

"He didn't manage the game very well," said Denahy.

While some fans are glad the team moved on, they also know it wasn't all the former coach's fault.

"We've got a record amount of salary cap on injured reserve all of our running backs are former practice squad guys our wide receivers are beat up," said Mile High Prophet.

"No injuries would help a lot," said Denahy.

"It all starts with the Broncos Fifth Commandment 'Honor thy blockers for they are the key to yardage,'" said the Mile High Prophet.

"We need some guys that give him you know, give him some time," said Tino Trujillo

The Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is still a fan favorite, but the ice he's skating on seems to be getting thin.

"I'm still waiting to ride," said Muniz.

"He needs to cook we're hungry," said Trujillo.

Fans Sunday were also excited for a new head coach and the big names that have been linked to the Broncos recently.

"I won't be disappointed with any of the top names that are being discussed, but Harbaugh's my first pick," said The Mile High Prophet.

Gavin Denahy agrees saying, "He flipped Michigan's program around pretty good."

Trujillo says he doesn't have a preference. Just someone with experience. "We just need somebody period that has morals that has brings respect," he said.

Fans say they can keep their heads high because optimism is what being a diehard Broncos fan is all about. Even when it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"This is one of the best if not the best fan bases in the country," said The Mile High Prophet.