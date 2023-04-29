Broncos draft defensive playmaker Riley Moss after trading up in third round

The Broncos made another trade to grab cornerback Riley Moss with the 83rd pick. To move up to 83, the Broncos traded their fourth-round pick (#108) and a 2024 third-round selection.

"I'm excited the Broncos gave me an opportunity," Moss said on a conference call to local media.

Moss said he met with the Broncos informally at the NFL Combine and came to Denver for a top-30 visit a few weeks before the draft.

The Iowa cornerback is known for making game-changing plays in the secondary. Moss notched 11 career interceptions and ranks second in career interception return yards at Iowa.

He is one of four players in program history with three interceptions returned for touchdowns. Moss recorded 11 pass breakups, 47 tackles, one interception, and two forced fumbles in his final collegiate season.

"I'm a physical player. I think I'm instinctive. I'm just a ball player all around," he said.

Moss says the defensive staff in Denver and the roster excites him.

"I love being part of a defense where everyone does their job, everyone knows what they are doing, and they fly around and make plays. That's exactly what Denver does and I'm excited to be part of it," he expressed.