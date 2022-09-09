British Girls Group of Denver holds high tea in honor of late Queen

Coloradans continue to join mourners from across the world in remembering and celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died Thursday at the age of 96 after spending more than 70 years on the throne.

Friday, more than a dozen British women living in the Denver Metro Area gathered to have tea in honor of the Queen.

CBS

"Her promise was to serve the nation, and she's done that right up until the end of her life," said Julie Reddington with the British Girls Group of Denver.

When living far from home, even the smallest things can bring comfort, and for members of the British Girls Group of Denver, seeing the Union Jack or a cup of tea usually does the trick.

CBS

For almost ten years now, the occasional gatherings have offered a small slice of home to members, but few get-togethers have come at a time like this.

"I think we were all kind of in shock yesterday from just the news that had seemed to happen so quickly," Reddington said.

A day after the Queen's death, Reddington is still processing things, and so are the rest of her fellow Brits. Planned weeks ago, Thursday's morning tea now offered a chance to bond and reflect.

"It's an opportunity for us to get together and talk about our memories of being in the U.K., the milestones that we celebrated," said Sylvia Lambe.

For Lambe, Thursday was also a conflicting day, knowing her parents come from former British colonies.

"It's incumbent upon me as a Black British person that I recognize that, but today for me is a time when I can on a human level, humanity level, recognize someone who has died," Lambe said.

Still, over Lambe's lifetime, the Queen was always there and serving her nation.

"I think there's something about remembering how great this woman was, how great she was as her duty was concerned, and that for many people, she's considered like a grandma," Lambe said.

That admiration was the topic of many conversations, as was a curiosity about what comes next.

"Hearing him say King Charles III was like, 'oh gosh that's something new,'" Reddington said.

For everyone here, this day marks a turning point from decades of stability to a new era.

"Nobody in the country has seen a change in sovereignty, so definitely a new thing for everybody," said Reddington.