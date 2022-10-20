Ricardo Perales Cordero accused of woman's shooting death at Brighton hotel room

A woman was found shot and killed at a hotel room, and the Brighton Police Department arrested a man for her killing the same day.

Suspect Ricardo Perales Cordero, 31, is accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old woman inside a hotel room early Wednesday afternoon.

BRIGHTON POLICE

According to Brighton police, officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim in a hotel room in the 15100 block of Brighton Road. They found the victim, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, a description of Cordero was shared with investigators, witnesses saying he left in a black, lifted pickup truck with Texas license plates. Neighbors were also alerted, so they could be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle. A short time later, Brighton officers found a vehicle matching the description, and they performed a high-risk traffic stop on 27th Avenue and Bromley Lane with a black pickup truck that matched the description. But the driver was determined not to be involved in the shooting.

Later in the afternoon the Trinidad Police Department tracked down Cordero in that southern Colorado city and brought him into custody. Officers drove him back to the Denver metro area arrested him in connection to the woman's death.

Cordero was booked into the Adams County Jail, and he now faces charges including first-degree murder and domestic violence.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to police in their investigation is asked to call Brighton police at 303-655-3703.

Additional Resources

The Brighton Police Department shared the following information in connection with this case:

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, resources are available. For information to help identify abuse, visit thehotline.org/identify-abuse. For legal assistance and protection order information, visit psghelps.org. To reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.