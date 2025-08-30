Watch CBS News
Police in Denver metro area investigating after deceased woman found in vehicle

Police in the northern Denver metro area are investigating what they believe to be a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle Friday morning.

According to the Brighton Police Department, officers were initially called to the 200 block of North 6th Avenue around 9:15 a.m. due to the report of an abandoned vehicle. When they arrived, they found a deceased woman inside the vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities said they have a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges.

The woman's identity is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin. The homicide remains under investigation, and the police department encouraged anyone with information to call the tip line at (303) 655-8740.

