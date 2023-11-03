Watch CBS News
Brighton police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash after construction worker ran over by dump truck

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Brighton Police Department says it is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning at a construction site near East 144th Avenue and Primrose Circle. 

According to a press release from the department, an initial investigation revealed that at approximately 9:30 a.m., a construction worker was operating a dump truck in reverse when they ran over another worker.

Brighton PD says the 65-year-old worker was unresponsive upon arrival and later pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver, who has been identified as a 46-year-old male, was arrested for careless driving causing death. He was reportedly cooperative and showed no signs of impairment, according to Brighton PD. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

