Brighton police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash after construction worker ran over by dump truck

The Brighton Police Department says it is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning at a construction site near East 144th Avenue and Primrose Circle.

According to a press release from the department, an initial investigation revealed that at approximately 9:30 a.m., a construction worker was operating a dump truck in reverse when they ran over another worker.

NEWS RELEASE: Brighton Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash https://t.co/3OcXbHDvvj pic.twitter.com/HSD0num1xn — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) November 3, 2023

Brighton PD says the 65-year-old worker was unresponsive upon arrival and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who has been identified as a 46-year-old male, was arrested for careless driving causing death. He was reportedly cooperative and showed no signs of impairment, according to Brighton PD.

The investigation remains ongoing.