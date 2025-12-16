Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver give youth the skills they need to be adults
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver are dedicated to helping children grow up well rounded and with the skills they'll need to function as adults. Cooking club is a part of that mission.
"We're making cookies," said Faith, who's a 5th grader.
"Everyone loves food. That's how we get close to their hearts, is food," said Antonio Chavez, Director of the Broncos Boys & Girls Club.
Each of the club members brings their own skill level to the club.
"My mom is a chef, and I like to cook. I like to help her out in the kitchen," said Allison, a fifth grader.
"I already know how to do most of the stuff, but it's more like measurements," Faith added.
"I need to cook," said Louis, who's in seventh grade. "Because I don't know how."
"I love to cook because like when I'm stressing out, I love to bake or cook cause like you just put more focus onto the baking instead of the things that stress you out more," said Evangelina, who's a sixth grader.
Getting some hands-on practice in measuring and mixing raises everyone's skill level.
"I learned how to add sugar in tablespoons because usually I wouldn't use tablespoons. I would just hope and pray that it would turn out good," Evangelina explained.
The club makes a wide variety of food. Everything from pizza to pancakes. Making it from scratch is an expertise the members can be proud of.
"I brought a cake to school that I baked and people loved it," Evangelina added.
You can support the work of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver by making a donation to CBS Colorado's Together for Colorado Toy Drive. Just drop a new, unwrapped toy in the collection bins at participating King Soopers. The Toy Drive runs through December 24, 2025.