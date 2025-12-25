Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver members enjoy big holiday party with gifts

For the past six weeks, CBS Colorado has collected thousands of new toys for the Together for Colorado Toy Drive, resulting in a thrilling holiday season for the Boys and Girls Club.

CBS

Last week's Fun Friday at the Boys and Girls Club featured a variety of activities for the kids, including arts and crafts, gingerbread making, a bounce house, and lots of presents for them to choose from.

"I picked out this remote race car, because I really like race cars and I just think it will be fun to have a race car at home," one young girl said.

Others picked out bicycles, magic tricks and more.

CBS

Six-year-old Kariyah picked out a baby doll and Pokémon cards, "It's because babies are my favorite, and Pokémon cards are my favorite too."

Sharing their good fortune is very important to the club members. More often than not, the kids pick out presents for their family members. One girl selected a Squishmallow for her younger cousin, while another selected a toy car for her brother. Some children also picked out presents for their parents.

"I got it for my dad because he's been wanting a drone, but he hasn't had the time since he works. So, when I saw this, I got it so then I could surprise him," shared one boy. "It's better giving it to my siblings and family, because family always comes first for me."

CBS

The celebration is a reward for a year of working hard, learning more and behaving well. Eleven-year-old Emily is president of the club and is all about making change. She recently created a suggestion box for club members to express their ideas.

"I want to help kids be able to communicate more because there is alot of kids for 100% that I know that they have very good ideas, but don't say them because they get embarrassed.

She helped plan Friday's party and is proud of how it came together.

"It's just a lot of letting kids experience how a Christmas would be like, because not a lot of kids get to experience it," Emily explained.

CBS

This experience helps give the kids happy memories and a lasting feeling of joy.

"I really like it, because maybe people don't have as much money, but they could still get something and feel included. So I really like how they do this," shared one club member.

CBS Colorado is thankful to the community for rallying behind this toy drive every year. It's a blessing to put a smile on a child's face during the holidays.