Boys & Girls Clubs offer great after-school opportunities

CBS Colorado is holding its annual Together for Colorado Toy Drive to collect new, unwrapped toys for children who go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. The clubs offer amazing after-school programming that allows members to grow up in a safe, nurturing environment.

When CBS News Colorado asks members what their favorite thing to do at the club is, most of them say they love playing sports. Kamibri is no exception.

"At first I didn't know how to dribble a basketball but now I'm really good at it," she explained.

CBS

Basketball isn't the only sports Kamibri plays. She participates in her club's volleyball, flag football and soccer teams.

"I feel like it's important to be involved in sports so you don't just sit around and just do nothing. You should do sports so you can get energy, you can get faster ... stronger," she added.

Spending time at the club is making her a stronger student, too.

"I've learned how to read better from the teacher in the learning center. She helped me read, and they always help me do my homework," Kamibri said.

CBS

The sixth grader is particularly proud of the help that families get through the club at Christmas time.

"It's really nice because not everyone can afford gifts around Christmas time," she said.

Kamibri started going to the club because her siblings and cousins were members. She stays because there is always something fun to do.

LINK: Together for Colorado Toy Drive

CBS Colorado is holding its annual Toy Collection Day on Thursday, December 11th.

Michelle Griego and Brian Flores will be at King Soopers at Colorado and Yale from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Michael Spencer and Karen Leigh will be at that same King Soopers from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be collection points in your community: