Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver take the field in sports clinic

The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver participated in a multi-sport clinic on the Pat Bowlen Memorial Field on Tuesday. It's part of a partnership with the Cal Ripkin Senior Foundation.

Members of the Denver Police Department and the South Adams County Fire Department also pitched in by helping the kids learn new sports and introducing them to some K9 officers.

"I hope the kids can build some confidence and the feeling of trust and safety that the first responders are here for them and they're on their side. Maybe get to understand a little bit of what they do, too," said Lauren Dartt, a spokeswoman for the club.

There are 21 Boys and Girls Clubs across the Denver metro area.