Watch CBS News
Syndicated CBSNColorado

Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver take the field in sports clinic

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver take the field in sports clinic
Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver take the field in sports clinic 00:35

The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver participated in a multi-sport clinic on the Pat Bowlen Memorial Field on Tuesday. It's part of a partnership with the Cal Ripkin Senior Foundation.

Members of the Denver Police Department and the South Adams County Fire Department also pitched in by helping the kids learn new sports and introducing them to some K9 officers.

"I hope the kids can build some confidence and the feeling of trust and safety that the first responders are here for them and they're on their side. Maybe get to understand a little bit of what they do, too," said Lauren Dartt, a spokeswoman for the club.

There are 21 Boys and Girls Clubs across the Denver metro area.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 5:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.