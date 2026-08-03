Thousands of dead fish found in shallow Northern Colorado lake; some residents try to save the survivors

Visitors to Northern Colorado's Boyd Lake over the weekend were met with a troubling sight as thousands of dead fish lined portions of the shoreline, with some fish still alive and struggling in the shallow water.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the fish did not die in Boyd Lake. Instead, the agency traced the die-off to neighboring Horseshoe Lake, a privately owned and operated lake connected to Boyd Lake.

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"There are several thousand dead fish at Boyd Lake," said Kara Van Hoose, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson.

The lakes are connected through a channel that runs under a two-lane road.

"So those fish died in Horseshoe, and then through that connecting channel came over to Boyd Lake," Van Hoose said.

For many visitors, seeing the fish firsthand was upsetting.

"It's a sad sight. There's a lot of very large carp. A lot of catfish. A lot of fish that we love to catch, and they're all dead," said Christine Valentine, a Boyd Lake visitor.

While many fish had already died, others were still shuffling in the remaining low water, prompting some people to step in.

"It just makes your heart bleed. Like you want to go and grab them and put them into the big puddle of water," Valentine said.

Resident Drew Grant shared videos of himself and friends Connor Weir and Andrew Marshall carrying live fish through thick mud in an effort to move them into deeper water. That lead to some kids attempting to do the same.

"I was hoping to try to save some with some nets and like help them get back to another lake," said Connor Weir, a 9-year-old Boyd Lake visitor.

"I feel bad for the fishies that are dead," said Juniper Weir, an 8-year-old Boyd Lake visitor.

Others who stopped by the lake said they were surprised by what they found.

"Yeah, it's kind of sad. It's just crazy how there's so many," said Bruer Minor, an 11-year-old Boyd Lake visitor.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers also responded to the area to salvage some of the fish. Those efforts have since been suspended or completed.