Boy charged with starting Colorado brush fire that threatened buildings, caused evacuations

A brush fire Friday in the Town of Elizabeth that prompted the evacuation of several homes was alleged ignited by a boy who has now been criminally charged with causing it.

The fire started started at 4:40 p.m. in the south of Gold Creek Park within the Legacy Village subdivision. The first units to arrive found the fire growing and spreading toward the south.

Elizabeth Fire Rescue/Facebook

Police officers evacuated homes in the 600 block of Yankee Boy Loop.

Five fire departments from Elizabeth, Elbert County, Kiowa, Franktown and Castle Rock converged on the blaze and had it contained within an hour and a half. It was eventually extinguished.

Elizabeth Fire Rescue immediately notified the neighborhood that a juvenile male wearing a tan hoodie and carrying a black backpack was seen running north into Gold Creek Park shortly after the fire began. The department asked residents of the area to examine their surveillance devices for any images of the boy recorded between 4 and 5 p.m.

Elizabeth Police Department/Facebook

Saturday, the Elizabeth Police Department posted on social media that a boy had been identified and appropriate criminal charges had filed against him.

"We urge all residents to exercise extreme caution given these dry conditions," EPD stated.

Colorado's snowpack has now been stuck at an all-time low for 16 consecutive days. State water officials earlier warned the current drought may force cities to issue water restrictions later this year.

Friday's fire resulted in no damage to buildings.