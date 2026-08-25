Boulder Valley School District proposes closing schools amid enrollment decline

Boulder Valley School District leaders are proposing a major reshaping of schools across the district as enrollment continues to decline.

The proposal would close six schools, consolidate four school buildings and reduce the district's overall capacity.

Superintendent Rob Anderson says the district walked through every option before making the recommendation, with parent feedback from the past several months helping guide the decision.

"We just don't have enough students, so we have more seats than we have students in our district, and we had to make these tough decisions," Anderson said.

BVSD says the proposal would also prioritize residential students by keeping them closer to their schools, while spreading specialized programs throughout the region.

In Broomfield, BVSD would close Birch Elementary and merge its students with Kohl Elementary.

In Boulder, the district would close Douglass Elementary. The Community Montessori program would leave its current building and move to the current High Peaks location, while High Peaks would move into the Douglass building.

Mesa Elementary would close and merge with Bear Creek Elementary. The district also proposes closing Flatirons Elementary and dividing its attendance area between Whittier and Foothill elementary schools.

In the Louisville and Superior area, BVSD would make several grade-level changes. Monarch Elementary would close and be converted into a middle school. Eldorado PK-8 would close and become a K-5 elementary school.

For some families, the changes will mean their children attend different schools next year. In Superior, Anna Greeno says that likely includes her kids.

"I'm not mad. I'm not thrilled, but I do appreciate the work that they've put into it," Greeno said. "As long as they use the resources and the space well, and our classes don't get huge, and they take care of the teachers, then fine."

The district is now working on staffing and transportation plans as hundreds of students could change schools under the proposal.

"I mean, I'm kind of just waiting to see what's going to happen, and we'll make the best of it," Greeno said.

BVSD says it still plans to reevaluate preschool programs, dual-language schools and the potential impact on staff. Board members also acknowledged the district may need additional consolidation in the future as enrollment continues to change.

The current proposal is not final, and the school board is expected to continue discussing the plan through the fall before taking any action.