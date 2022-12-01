Boulder police identify driver after teen seriously injured in hit-and-run near school

A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was struck by an SUV while riding a mini-bike. Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Boulder police responded to Fairview High School after a call regarding a hit-and-run crash.

When officers arrived, they learned the teen student had been struck by the SUV on the horseshoe-shaped road in front of the school, Boulder police said in a statement.

The dark-colored SUV then left the scene, according to police.

The boy was riding an electric mini-bike through a grassy area when he pulled out between two parked cars and was struck.

Boulder Police Department

He suffered serious bodily injury and was taken to the hospital.

UPDATE: We have identified and are in contact with the vehicle driver. pic.twitter.com/6svrPQKg3a — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) December 1, 2022

Police in Boulder tweeted an update that they have identified and are in contact with the driver.

Officers are in the early stages of the investigation and ask anyone with any information to call Boulder police at 303-503-0406 or 303-441-3333.