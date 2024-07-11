Sheriff's office in Colorado asks for help finding a burglary and arson suspect

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted for burglary and arson. The crimes happened about 11:30 p.m. on July 4.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly with a tattoo on his inner right forearm. He was wearing a hat with the logo of the band Suicidal Tendencies. Boulder County

The burglary and arson happened in the 24000 block of Highway 7 between Lyons and Allenspark.

According to detectives, the suspect ignited one structure and attempted to set another structure on fire. The fire spread to the ground and neighboring trees and posed a wildfire risk. Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread any further.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly with a tattoo on his inner right forearm. He was wearing a hat with the logo of the band Suicidal Tendencies. Investigators said he appeared to be armed with a revolver and a knife.

Additional Information from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office:

We are releasing three photographs of the suspect and ask anyone with information related to this case to come forward. Our case number is 24-03291.

We are asking the public to use caution and not attempt to contact this person. If you know this person or have information, please contact the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at our non-emergency number 303-441-4444 or call 911 if it's an emergency. Detective Arehart is assigned to the case.