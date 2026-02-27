Boulder police searching for electric dirt bike driver who eluded officer

Boulder police are hoping the public can help them find an electric dirt bike rider they attempted to stop twice for driving recklessly.

An officer was patrolling the area around the 4800 block of Baseline Road around 8:30 a.m. when he reportedly spotted a man on an e-motorcycle driving recklessly. Dashcam footage from the patrol car shows the man popping a wheelie on Folsom Street near Regent Avenue. When the officer tried to pull him over, the footage shows the driver crossing over a grass median and escaping.

Boulder Police Department

The driver was spotted a short time later at a red light at Folsom Street and Arapahoe Avenue. When the officer attempted to contact him on foot, police said the rider hopped the median and sped away.

Boulder police said he was wearing a black dirt bike helmet, a black sweatshirt, a black backpack with two vertical white stripes on the back, and blue jeans with Vans-style shoes with brown soles. His electric dirt bike is mostly black with purple pegs. There are red accents on the top cap portion of his front forks, and the seat appeared to have patches or stickers on its top side, they added.

Boulder Police Department

Police asked anyone with information about the driver to contact Traffic Officer Johnson at JohnsonK2@bouldercolorado.gov or (303) 441-3315 regarding case 26-1223.