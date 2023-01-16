Watch CBS News
Local News

Collision at Folsom Street intersection involving patrol vehicle sends 2 people to hospital

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Boulder say the intersection of Folsom Street and Canyon Boulevard is back open due to a crash that involved an officer's patrol vehicle.

Officers say the patrol vehicle had crashed into a Volkswagen at approximately 11:40 a.m., while responding to another report.

The officer and a 54-year-old woman were transported to an area hospital where they are expected to be OK. 

Boulder PD says anyone with additional information about the collision is to contact Traffic Officer Clark at 720-290-2970.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 3:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.