Collision at Folsom Street intersection involving patrol vehicle sends 2 people to hospital

Police in Boulder say the intersection of Folsom Street and Canyon Boulevard is back open due to a crash that involved an officer's patrol vehicle.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Please avoid Canyon & Folsom for the next hour while we investigate a crash involving one of our Patrol cars & Volkswagen Golf 1/3 pic.twitter.com/zkKpd5GoXV — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) January 16, 2023

Officers say the patrol vehicle had crashed into a Volkswagen at approximately 11:40 a.m., while responding to another report.

The officer and a 54-year-old woman were transported to an area hospital where they are expected to be OK.

Boulder PD says anyone with additional information about the collision is to contact Traffic Officer Clark at 720-290-2970.