Collision at Folsom Street intersection involving patrol vehicle sends 2 people to hospital
Police in Boulder say the intersection of Folsom Street and Canyon Boulevard is back open due to a crash that involved an officer's patrol vehicle.
Officers say the patrol vehicle had crashed into a Volkswagen at approximately 11:40 a.m., while responding to another report.
The officer and a 54-year-old woman were transported to an area hospital where they are expected to be OK.
Boulder PD says anyone with additional information about the collision is to contact Traffic Officer Clark at 720-290-2970.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.