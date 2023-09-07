Boulder police reports attempted robbery arrest and drug seizure

The Boulder Police Department announced on Twitter that officers arrested an attempted robbery suspect, while also seizing drugs on Thursday.

According to Boulder police, the first incident was initially a robbery report at a Circle K on Canyon Drive after a suspect allegedly tried to steal a soda.

Boulder police say when an employee confronted the suspect, they threw soda at the employee and sprayed them in the face with bear spray before fleeing the scene.

According to authorities, officers later found the suspect camping at 14th Avenue and Arapahoe Avenue and took them into custody on charges of attempted robbery and assault.

Shortly after, officers were called to 11th Street and Canyon Boulevard for a separate incident. After speaking with individuals, officers discovered the man had two warrants out for his arrest. The suspect refused to be placed under arrest and that led police to call for assistance.

Boulder police say, during the assist, the man kicked two officers.

Further investigation revealed that the man's property contained more than 10 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, multiple laptops and cell phones, a credit card that does not belong to him, a bike, and other miscellaneous items, BPD said in a tweet.

He now faces additional charges of resisting arrest, obstruction of a peace officer, two counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer, distribution of fentanyl and unlawful possession of a transaction device, according to Boulder Police Department.