Boulder police search for prowler peeking into women's homes in University Hill neighborhood

The Boulder Police Department is warning the community about a man looking into women's homes in the University Hill neighborhood near the University of Colorado campus. According to investigators, there have been at least two instances of the man looking into homes late at night and in the early morning hours in recent weeks.

Boulder police said that on Nov. 17, officers were called to a residence in the 1900 block of Aurora Avenue for a report of an incident that occurred two days earlier. The victims told police that surveillance video showed an unknown male wearing a mask looking into the home several times between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 15 and 12:05 a.m. on Nov. 16.

About 10:20 p.m. on Nov. 19, investigators said an unknown man was seen on surveillance video pacing back and forth outside a home in the 1100 block of 10th Street and looking into multiple windows.

The suspect, who investigators believe was trying to conceal his face, was last seen wearing a zip-up long-sleeve hoodie with a puffy vest over it. He was also wearing a ball cap and jeans.

Officers believe it could be the same suspect and are urging the community to be vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity by calling 911. Anyone with any information about this suspect or these crimes is asked to call the Boulder Police Department tipline at 303-441-1974 regarding case 25-11088.