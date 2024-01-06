Watch CBS News
Boulder police investigate sexual assault incident on bike path west of Foothills Parkway

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Boulder police announced on Saturday that it's in the early stages of an investigation after a woman says she was sexually assaulted on a bike path. 

Detectives say just before 3 a.m. a woman was walking along a bike path west of Foothills Parkway just north of Baseline. The woman reported to police that while she was walking on the path, she was sexually assaulted by an unknown male. 

Authorities describe the man as having "mid-forehead length brown hair and a deep, low voice." Police say there was no description provided for the second suspect. 

Boulder police are asking anyone who may have been in the area around the time or witnessed the incident to contact Detective Hartkopp at 303-441-1951 or at HartkoppC@bouldercolorado.gov

CBS News Colorado will continue to update when more information is provided. 

