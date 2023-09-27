Watch CBS News
Boulder police investigate death and suspicious device at complex

By Jennifer McRae

Police in Boulder investigated a death and a suspicious device at a complex in the 4500 block of 13th Street on Wednesday. Officers rushed to the complex Wednesday morning. 

Boulder police investigate a death and suspicious device in the 4500 block of 13th Street. Boulder Police

Explosive detection investigators teamed up with police officers. Investigators are asking the public to stay away from the area. 

The victim has not been identified. What led up to the death is being investigated. It is unclear whether the two incidents are related. 

