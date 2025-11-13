Watch CBS News
Local News

Boulder police lift evacuation, determine suspicious package not a threat

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

The Boulder Police Department has cleared the scene after a suspicious package prompted them to evacuate the station on Thursday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., police evacuated the station, located on 33rd Street, after a suspicious package was left in the lobby. Authorities closed off the road in front of the station and requested that the community avoid the area while they investigated.

boulder-police-department-suspicious-package-found.jpg
Boulder Police Department

Just before 11 a.m., police lifted the evacuation. They said that the package was determined not to be a threat, but that they are unable to provide further information on the incident.

The road has been reopened.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue