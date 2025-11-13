Boulder police lift evacuation, determine suspicious package not a threat

The Boulder Police Department has cleared the scene after a suspicious package prompted them to evacuate the station on Thursday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., police evacuated the station, located on 33rd Street, after a suspicious package was left in the lobby. Authorities closed off the road in front of the station and requested that the community avoid the area while they investigated.

Boulder Police Department

Just before 11 a.m., police lifted the evacuation. They said that the package was determined not to be a threat, but that they are unable to provide further information on the incident.

The road has been reopened.