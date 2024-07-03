Boulder police arrest indecent exposure suspect seen following women near University of Colorado campus

Police in Boulder have arrested a suspect they believe is the perpetrator in an indecent exposure case. Nimroid Boles Folsom was arrested on Tuesday.

Nimroid Boles Folsom Boulder Police Dept.

Detectives believe Folsom, 51, had been seen following college-aged women to their homes in the University Hill and Goss Grove neighborhoods at night in the past few days.

An image of the indecent exposure suspect in Boulder. Boulder Police Dept.

Folsom was arrested on Tuesday night on a single count of indecent exposure. Boulder police said additional charges are possible.

Additional Information from the Boulder Police Department:

Since this investigation remains ongoing, detectives ask anyone with any information related to this crime or who believes they might have been a victim to contact Detective Her at HerF@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-1829.