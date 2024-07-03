Boulder police arrest indecent exposure suspect seen following women near University of Colorado campus
Police in Boulder have arrested a suspect they believe is the perpetrator in an indecent exposure case. Nimroid Boles Folsom was arrested on Tuesday.
Detectives believe Folsom, 51, had been seen following college-aged women to their homes in the University Hill and Goss Grove neighborhoods at night in the past few days.
Folsom was arrested on Tuesday night on a single count of indecent exposure. Boulder police said additional charges are possible.
Additional Information from the Boulder Police Department:
Since this investigation remains ongoing, detectives ask anyone with any information related to this crime or who believes they might have been a victim to contact Detective Her at HerF@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-1829.