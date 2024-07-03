Watch CBS News
Boulder police arrest indecent exposure suspect seen following women near University of Colorado campus

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Boulder have arrested a suspect they believe is the perpetrator in an indecent exposure case. Nimroid Boles Folsom was arrested on Tuesday.

boulder-indecent-exposure-4-boulder-pd-copy.jpg
Nimroid Boles Folsom Boulder Police Dept.

Detectives believe Folsom, 51, had been seen following college-aged women to their homes in the University Hill and Goss Grove neighborhoods at night in the past few days. 

boulder-indecent-exposure-2-boulder-pd.jpg
An image of the indecent exposure suspect in Boulder.  Boulder Police Dept.

Folsom was arrested on Tuesday night on a single count of indecent exposure. Boulder police said additional charges are possible. 

Additional Information from the Boulder Police Department:

Since this investigation remains ongoing, detectives ask anyone with any information related to this crime or who believes they might have been a victim to contact Detective Her at HerF@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-1829.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

