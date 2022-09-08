Boulder police arrest 16-year-old student who made violent threat against school

Police in Boulder arrested a 16-year-old student who made a threat of violence toward Boulder Prep High School. The city charter school is located at 5075 Chaparral Court.

The threat happened on Sept. 2 and the Boulder Valley School District called the police. Officers immediately began an investigation and increased patrols.

The 16-year-old male was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of interference at educational institution and inciting destruction of life or property.

This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to please call Detective C. Hartkopp at 303-441-1951 reference case 22-08754. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/