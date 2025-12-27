Boulder police alerting community of "Sexually Violent Sex Offender"

The Boulder Police Department issued a public notice on Friday about a "sexually violent sex offender" — the only one registered in the city — who had just registered as a sex offender.

Ray Andrew Walters, 34, has no fixed address, according to police, but "is known to stay in the U.S. Highway 36 and Baseline Road area." He was convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust in 2016 and failure to register as a sex offender on multiple occasions, all in Jefferson County, court records show.

Those records show over a dozen criminal cases in Jefferson County since 2010, another in Adams County, and another in El Paso County. The Golden Police Department also issued a sexually violent predator community alert about Walters in 2021.

Ray Andrew Walters is seen in three separate handout photos from police in Colorado. He's a registered sex offender convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child and failing to previously register as a sex offender. Golden Police Department / Colorado Bureau of Investigation / Boulder Police Department

Police describe Walters as White with blonde or strawberry hair and blue eyes, 6 feet tall, and about 170 pounds.

Boulder police said he's been released "without parole or probation supervision." When asked why by a member of the public on social media, the department said, "That's decided by the courts so it's a question for them."

In addition to the sex offenses, Walters was convicted of domestic violence assault, illegal possession of a weapon, attempted criminal possession of false identification, criminal mischief, vehicle theft, and others.