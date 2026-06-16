Boulder Main Library evacuated as police investigate suspicious package

On Tuesday, police and firefighters evacuated the Boulder Main Library after a suspicious package was found.

They shared a notice on X around 5:12 p.m. announcing the evacuation, adding that the move was to "err on the side of safety for our community."

Initially, the Boulder Police Department warned that the investigation might take a few hours as they checked the suspicious package, but the bomb squad quickly managed the situation. As of 5:20 p.m., the bomb squad confirmed that they cleared the scene and there is no threat to the community.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a bomb threat that was reportedly made at the Boulder Main Library around 3:15 p.m.

The BPD says the library will remain closed for the rest of the evening and will open tomorrow during regular open hours.