Boulder wants to know what you think about e-scooters

City of Boulder wants to know if they should keep Lime scooters

City of Boulder wants to know if they should keep Lime scooters

City of Boulder wants to know if they should keep Lime scooters

The City of Boulder wants to know if they should keep e-scooters in town. They are done with their one-year testing program with LIME scooters.

LIME

Now city leaders want to hear what you think. The city supports scooters because they provide transportation with lower emissions than cars.

Let them know if you want LIME scooters on Boulder streets through an online feedback form.