Watch CBS News
Local News

Boulder wants to know what you think about e-scooters

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

City of Boulder wants to know if they should keep Lime scooters
City of Boulder wants to know if they should keep Lime scooters 00:23

The City of Boulder wants to know if they should keep e-scooters in town. They are done with their one-year testing program with LIME scooters. 

lime-s-gen-3-screen.jpg
LIME

Now city leaders want to hear what you think. The city supports scooters because they provide transportation with lower emissions than cars.

Let them know if you want LIME scooters on Boulder streets through an online feedback form.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 5:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.