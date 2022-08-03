Boulder County unanimously passes 5 gun control ordinances

Boulder County commissioners passed sweeping measures to prevent future gun violence at a meeting on Aug. 2. The ordinances were approved unanimously.

They include a ban on the sale, transfer and purchase of assault weapons; a 21-year purchasing age restriction; a 10-day waiting period for purchasing a firearm; and a ban on owning "ghost guns" which don't have serial numbers.\

The new laws take effect immediately.

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, an affiliate of the National Association for Gun Rights, previously told CBS4 the measures will infringe on residents' right to protect themselves.