Former Colorado deputy allegedly shoots and damages police cars, fires rifle at Boulder sheriff's headquarters

Deputies from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office arrested a former member of their department on Monday after he allegedly made a distress call to emergency dispatch overnight. Tyler Boyd Reilly is believed to have shot at multiple police cars outside the Broomfield police building and also fired a rifle at the Boulder sheriff's headquarters, where he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported at either of the affected law enforcement locations in the northwestern part of the Denver metro area.

Reilly, 40, worked for both the jail division and the patrol division of the sheriff's office in the county and left the department in May 2024. The sheriff's office said he resigned "in lieu of termination for cause" but did not provide more details.

The sheriff's office said Reilly made threats over the phone early Monday morning against sheriff's office facilities. They said they believe he called their emergency dispatch saying he was experiencing anxiety. The department then prepared for the possibility that he might be coming to one of the county's law enforcement facilities.

He allegedly went to the Broomfield Police Department first and fired bullets at parked police cruisers outside. After daybreak on Monday, some of those vehicles at the department, which is located at 7 Descombes Drive, could be seen with shattered windows and flat tires. Broomfield is outside Boulder County and has its own police force.



Several Broomfield police vehicles can be seen damaged on Monday morning. CBS

The sheriff's office says Reilly then traveled to the headquarters of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 5600 Flatiron Parkway in Boulder. A news release from the department says he had an AR‑15-style rifle and fired multiple shots at the front of the building just after 1 a.m. Deputies then confronted him and arrested him.

A view of the headquarters of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office early Monday morning Boulder County

The lobby of the sheriff's office building will be closed on Monday morning while an investigation into the shootings takes place.

The charges Reilly is facing haven't been announced yet.