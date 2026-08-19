Boulder County opens new quantum computing facility

The company Inflection celebrated the grand opening of its new quantum computing facility in Louisville on Tuesday. The company said the Colorado Quantum Innovation Center will serve as Inflection's headquarters.

The Colorado Quantum Innovation Center will serve as Inflection's headquarters in Louisville. CBS

The company uses advanced technologies to further tech like quantum computers, which are designed to solve problems much quicker and improve scientific research.

Colorado's elected leaders said being first in this space will help the state.

The Colorado Quantum Innovation Center will serve as Inflection's headquarters. CBS

"It is absolutely essential for my district's economy, our well-being as a state, as a nation, and it's going to contribute to America's quantum peak corridor," said Colorado Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat representing Colorado's 7th Congressional District. "Quantum is one of the key areas where we wanted to really build tomorrow's great industry here. We're already leaders in aerospace, leaders in energy."

Gov. Jared Polis said the facility is proof that Colorado's technology sector is attracting business to the state and strengthening the economy.