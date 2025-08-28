Boulder County rescue crew saves horse, owner trapped in the mud

Quick work by a rescue crew in Boulder County saved a horse and her owner after they became trapped in the mud on Thursday afternoon.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said that when a mare named "Sweetie" became trapped in the mud, her owner did his best to free her. While trying to rescue her, the man became stuck himself. Fortunately, a neighbor heard him call for help and contacted 911. They told authorities the pair was stuck in the 6200 block of Plateau Road in rural Boulder County.

The BCSO Animal Protection Unit, Boulder Fire Rescue, Boulder Rural Fire Rescue and EMS quickly responded to the scene and worked together to safely free them.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said a veterinarian with VetweRx cared for the horse while the rescue crew worked to save her. Sweetie is under evaluation by veterinary personnel, but officials have not yet released what condition she is in.