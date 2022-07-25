Boulder County Recovery Navigators help Marshall Fire victims

It's not quite ready for move-in, but this weekend Jessica Carson and her children were enjoying a picnic in their Louisville home which for now is little more than a frame.

"When we heard we were getting a permit, we were excited and gave us a sense of hope for what we have in store," Jessica said.

Among the first to evacuate, they are among the lucky ones to get their lives back in order. She told CBS4 the night of the fire that she contacted her builder. Ever since then her therapy has been to take the steps needed to get back into their home.

Now victims of the devastating blaze have a new place to turn for help. Boulder County Recovery Navigators are working to cut through red tape and distribute donated funds

Katie Arrington with the Boulder County recovery office says, "The recovery navigators will have access to insurance adjusters to make sure your claim was processed in the best way possible."

It turned out so many were underinsured and didn't even realize it.

When the fire happened last December people opened their hearts and wallets to those impacted with $20 million of those donations going to the Community Foundation of Boulder for rebuilding. Millions more are being used for other unmet needs resulting from the fire.

Arrington added, "There's a lot of mental health and therapy needs from the large-scale dollar rebuilding need to the individual needs like not having enough money for gas."

Those who qualify should contact:

MARSHALL FIRE NAVIGATORS

Make an appointment

NavigatingDisasterBOCO@lfsrm.org

303-446-7782

Seven months after this fire did its harm, the donations are to be flowing more rapidly to those who need them most.