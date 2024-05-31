65-year-old woman dies after falling into Boulder Creek during e-bike accident

A 65-year-old woman is dead after she likely had an accident on her e-bike and then fell into Boulder Creek in Boulder Canyon on Friday, Boulder County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release.

BOULDER COUNTY SHERIFF

According to the press release, the city and the county received calls just before 4:30 p.m. about a body floating face-down in the creek. This prompted a large multi-agency response.

Early reports from investigators indicate the victim was riding e-bikes with her husband along the bike path near the creek when she fell off her bike and into the water near Boulder Canyon Drive and Four Mile Canyon Drive.

First responders eventually found the victim unresponsive near the 40-mile marker of Boulder Canyon, just west of the popular swimming area. She was pulled out of the water, and responders began emergency resuscitation. These efforts continued for the victim as she was taken to the hospital, but that is where she died.