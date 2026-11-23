As the nonprofit Boulder Bridge House winds down most of its operations, the impact of its years of programs remains even in its final weeks.

Amanda Lake spent 10 years homeless before Bridge House's Ready to Work program helped get her back on track.

With snow in the forecast, Lake reflected on how differently she views winter weather now.

"Yeah, it would have [sent dread]," Lake said. "Start getting those hand warmers ready."

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CBS Colorado's Rick Sallinger first introduced viewers to Lake seven years ago through a story on an Englewood homeless encampment where she was living.

"Those here must move by June 3," Sallinger reported at the time, asking Lake what she planned to do. "We're going to still stay here. We don't care," Lake said in the 2019 report. "They can try to keep kicking us out, but we're not moving."

Lake explained a divorce had turned her life inside out, leading to the loss of her seven children and leaving her unhoused. She still remembers the bitter cold and burning hand sanitizer just to stay warm.

"Basically, I was a stay-at-home mom, so I didn't know anything about any of the streets," Lake said. "So I had to live and learn, and I had to just learn how to survive outside."

Amanda Lake

In August, Lake reached a breaking point and enrolled in Bridge House's Ready to Work program.

"I got tired of being out in the streets," she said. "Got tired of the hustle every day. Got tired of wondering what I'm going to do and where I'm going to go."

Since then, her life has changed drastically. She's nine months sober, back in school, living in a safe home and earning a paycheck again.

Reflecting on her first day at a new job, Lake called the milestone rewarding.

"It was great. I mean, I made a lot of accomplishments just in the last couple of weeks," she said.

Seven years ago, the message Lake wanted to leave viewers with was defiant: "This is home, and I'm not going anywhere."

Today, her message is entirely different.

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"That I am going somewhere," Lake said. "Because you see, I said I wasn't going nowhere, but you know, I am going somewhere."

Lake is likely one of the last people to make it through the Ready to Work program as Bridge House prepares to close its doors by the end of the year.

She experienced the wind-down firsthand. Lake was shuffled from the Aurora location before it closed to the Englewood facility, which also shut down, before finally landing in Boulder - a site that is also set to close soon.

While staff are working to help participants transition out, Lake worries about the gaps these closures will leave behind for others still on the streets.