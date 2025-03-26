Boulder police arrest man within hours of hit-and-run that seriously injured cyclist

A Parker man is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, after a bicyclist was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup truck in northeast Boulder.

Forty-six-year-old Dustin Kelsey was booked into jail Wednesday evening after a crash at the intersection of 63rd Street and Spine Road just before 11 a.m.

Investigators accused Kelsey of running a red light as he headed north on 63rd Street in an area where there has been construction. Police said the bicyclist, whose identity is being withheld, was struck in the intersection by the pickup truck. Officials said he was headed for surgery Wednesday evening.

Witnesses helped Boulder Police crash investigations specialist Joe Fischer identify the suspect vehicle.

"One of our witnesses said, 'No, I didn't see anything, but I've got a dash cam.' And that dash camera gave us enough to work some leads," said Fischer.

Police had an image of a white Ford F-150 they believed was the suspect vehicle. There was another clue at the crash scene: the driver's side mirror came off after the bicyclist was struck.

"And through the serial number, we were able to identify the year, range, make and model of the vehicle," Fischer said.

Kelsey is facing charges of:

Felony: leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury

Misdemeanor careless driving causing injury

Misdemeanor careless driving causing serious bodily injury to a vulnerable road user

Misdemeanor running a red light

Wednesday's good weather brought more bicyclists out. At the intersection, later in the day, Ben Irons walked his bike at the stoplight after hearing about the crash.

"It doesn't seem like it was a premeditated act. But not to hang around and take accountability; that was a life, that was someone's existence that was put at risk," said Irons.