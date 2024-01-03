Watch CBS News
Both lanes of I-25 north of exit 245 in Mead closed due to multi-vehicle crash

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Mountain View Fire Rescue announced on Wednesday that both lanes of I-25 just north of Exit 245 are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The department says the crash caused extensive backups and did not give a timeline for when the highway will reopen.  

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and use alternate routes. 

First published on January 3, 2024 / 2:16 PM MST

