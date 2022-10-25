Border Patrol agents giving asylum-seekers address for Red Cross office, refugees say

Immigrants from Venezuela seeking political asylum in the U.S. are turning up in Colorado.

After crossing the border from Mexico, these asylum-seekers, some of whom have no relatives in the state, are being given addresses, they claim, by U.S. Border Patrol agents, and suggestions to find their way here.

These refugees from Venezuela say they arrived in Denver with only an address. It turned out to be the Denver Red Cross office, which had no idea they were coming.

CBS

Dueli Gonzalez told the Associated Press that the U.S. Border Patrol gave them the address, which turned out to be an office for the local Red Cross.

Immigrant aid agencies were contacted and helped them find a place to live. These refugees who came from the Southern border are not alone.

Jennifer Piper, with the American Friends Service Committee, says some 200 people from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua have arrived in Colorado in the past three months.

"The people we are housing really don't know anyone in the United States. They are coming because they are fleeing repression and violence in their countries," she said.

The Denver Office of Emergency Management is planning for the possibility of more. It has delivered 100 cots, 200 blankets, 200 hygiene kits, cell phones and computers for nonprofits to set up a 72-hour shelter if needed.

Some of those arriving have told aid workers that federal agents sent them here while they await word on asylum.

"Some of those people are choosing to come to Colorado because Border Patrol promised if they arrived at a shelter or non-profit. they would be provided housing, food and support," Piper said.

They are receiving it, but in a roundabout way. CBS News Colorado did not hear back after contacting the U.S. Customs and Border Protection for comment.