Bond set at $2M each for suspects in rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The suspects accused in the rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell appeared in Jefferson County Court on Wednesday afternoon. A judge set their bonds at $2 million each and all three remain in custody. 

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak are each facing 13 charges in connection with rock-throwing attacks that killed 20-year-old Alexa Bartell and injured others. All of the suspects were 18 years old at the time they were arrested and all high school seniors.    

In addition to the first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges, they are also facing multiple counts of assault and attempted assault.

Bartell, of Arvada, was killed late at night on April 19 when a rock crashed through her windshield as she was driving on the 10600 block of Indiana Street close to the Jefferson County and Boulder County lines. Her vehicle left the roadway and ended up in a field. She was on the phone talking to a friend when she was struck and the phone went silent.

Two other people were also hurt in earlier rock attacks that night. Seven vehicles in total were hit by what authorities now describe as "large landscaping rocks." It's believed the suspects were in a moving vehicle when the rocks were thrown. 

memorial for Bartell with flowers and pinwheels now sits along a fence next to Indiana Street where she died.

The three suspects are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 5 at 8:30 a.m.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 5:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

