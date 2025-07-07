Watch CBS News
Bomb robot detonates old dynamite found in Colorado shed

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The Douglas County Bomb Squad used its bomb robot to detonate some old dynamite found in Colorado. According to investigators, the old dynamite was found inside a metal container in a residential shed. 

dougco-dynamite-dcso-on-fb-frame-38-copy.jpg
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad bomb robot Johnny-5-0. Douglas County

They said the container was one typically used on construction sites and belonged to a former resident who owned a construction company. 

According to the bomb squad, dynamite can become extremely unstable with age, and so they deployed Johnny-5-0, a bomb robot, to safely remove the device. 

dougco-dynamite-dcso-on-fb-frame-730-copy.jpg
The Douglas County bomb robot places the old dynamite into a pit.  Douglas County

Investigators said the device was carefully transported to a secure location and placed in a pre-dug blast pit. It was counter-charged with an explosive. Once the robot backed off, the team initiated an "emergency disposal," which resulted in a controlled detonation and "complete deflagration" of the suspected dynamite. 

dougco-dynamite-dcso-on-fb-frame-1463-copy.jpg
A bomb robot detonated old dynamite in Douglas County. Douglas County

The Douglas County Bomb Squad said that anyone who comes across old explosives, dynamite or suspicious devices to not touch them and call the DCSO Bomb Squad immediately. 

