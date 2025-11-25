On-demand ride share service in Colorado bridges gaps in transportation access for Brighton residents

Leaders in the Colorado city of Brighton say their community has grown by 20% in five years, and they are moving quickly to provide help to residents who need assistance getting around.

A new on-demand ride share service called Brighton On Demand Local Transit, or BOLT, was just introduced weeks ago and it's already making a huge impact.

When she's behind the wheel, BOLT driver Carrisa Jones likes knowing she's helping others in the Brighton community.

"I enjoy the aspect of giving back to the community," she said.

Jones is one of Brighton's first drivers for the BOLT service. It is an app-based ride share system, in partnership with RTD, that is designed to help residents hail a ride to get anywhere around their community.

There's already been significant interest from the community in the service.

"Mainly for folks who are elderly, folks who made need transportation to the hospital or the emergency room (and) youth who may not have their driver's license and need to get to work," said Greg Labrie, Brighton's Director of Public Works.

CBS Colorado got to ride along with Jones as she picked up passengers using BOLT.

"I think I've used it probably seven or eight times already," said rider Savannah Lopez. It's been really helpful getting around town."

Lopez says it's been a huge help for small tasks while her car is being fixed, and she thinks more people could benefit from the service.

"I think it's a big element of safety for people who have a disability and need to get around," said Lopez.

The service is ADA compliant and allows people with certain disabilities to note their needs on the app before they get picked up.

"It's more reliable for everybody as well," said Jones.

Drivers and users say so far it has felt safer and more cost efficient than other ride share services they've used in the past.

"Sometimes I spend $20 or $25 just to go pick up my medicine or go to the doctor," said one rider about previous services he's used to get around Brighton.

With BOLT, riders are able to snag a ride to and from their destination for free until the end of the year. Staring in January 2026, the service will begin charging users $2 per ride, while veterans and people with disabilities will only be charged $1.

"We are subsidizing the cost so we can provide low cost-efficient transportation for our citizens," said Labrie.

"This is my second time. I just used it last week, and it's been a big help," said one rider.

The service runs from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, but city leaders hope to increase services as demand rises.

For Jones, a former ride share driver for other companies, she says this kind of work not only helps the public, but it also makes her feel fulfilled.

"I can really give back to people and feel like I'm helping people," said Jones.

Brighton residents can find more information about BOLT on this website.