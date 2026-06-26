Boil order issued for residents in Evergreen, Colorado neighborhood

Residents of a neighborhood in Evergreen, Colorado, are under a boil order due to a water main break.

On Friday morning, officials say the El Pinal neighborhood suffered a significant loss in water pressure. Crews found a water main break in Troublesome Gulch and are working to repair it.

A boil order has been issued for residents on the following roads:

El Pinal Rd.

S. Saddle Rd.

Arena Dr.

Stagecoach Blvd.

Carriage Loop Dr.

Bronco Rd.

Palomino Dr.

Appaloosa Dr.

Bit Rd.

Buckboard Dr.

Buckboard Ln.

Sulky Ln.

Chestnut Dr.

Troublesome Gulch Rd.

Town officials warned residents to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute, then let it cool before using it.

"Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, until further notice," they advised.

Once the main is repaired, Evergreen says it will take at least 24 hours to disinfect the impacted section of the water main. They expect the issue to be resolved by Saturday, June 27.