Bodycam video shows Wheat Ridge officers rescuing dog and kitten from inside hot camper in Colorado
Although the heat wave has ceased in the Denver metro area, the Wheat Ridge Police Department is telling Coloradans to bring pets inside while it is still hot outside.
The police department says on July 11 around 3 p.m., officers had received calls about a dog inside a camper that was barking while it was hot outside.
Officers found the dog along with a kitten inside as the temperature in the camper ranged from 91 to 103 degrees, according to Wheat Ridge PD.
The dog and kitten were removed from the camper, while the owner received a summons in court for animal cruelty.